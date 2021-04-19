Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test required to enter Clovis Rodeo

CLOVIS, California (KSEE) – The Clovis Rodeo begins Wednesday – and visitors will have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or have a negative COVID-19 test, to get in.

For those who are yet to be vaccinated, the Clovis Rodeo is offering free rapid COVID-19 testing for ticket holders – but those with a completed vaccine card will find it easier to get in.

“If you have your vaccine card, a completed vaccine card, you can just show up at the rodeo the day of the event with your ticket,” said Jeremy Ealand with Sierra Pacific Orthopedics. “Show them your ticket, your vaccine card at the gate and you’re good to go – no testing required.”

For those without a vaccine, testing is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day through Friday in the water tower parking lot. The Clovis Rodeo runs from Wednesday to Sunday.

