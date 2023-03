MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four California-based professional wrestling organizations are coming together for the Central Valley Showdown.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, March 5th in Merced. Wrestlers from Blacklist Pro, Best of the West, CWA, and ACW are participating.

The event is being held at the American Legion Hall #83 at 939 W. Main Street.

Tickets range in price from $20 – $30.