Pro-Palestine rally continues for second Saturday in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Israel and Hamas militants agreed to a cease-fire early Saturday morning, but hundreds of pro-Palestine protestors still gathered in Fresno, saying the cease-fire is only a pause to the current violence and not a solution to Israel’s occupation of Palestine.

“This is nothing to celebrate about. The cease-fire…all it does, it just brings a pause; a pause to the killing, a pause to the bombing of innocent people in Gaza,” said Palestinian Nadya Suliman.

The protests on Blackstone and Nees started last Saturday and continued on Tuesday and Thursday. Tonight, more police surrounded the area in an effort to prevent any violence from breaking out, after three protestors were allegedly attacked with pepper spray by 62-year-old Brian Turner, who has now been arrested and faces hate crime charges.

“I think the cops did a good job by finding who he was. I hope he gets convicted because he deserves it. That is not ok,” said Layla Darwish from the Palestine Freedom Project.

Demonstrators say they will continue to gather and show support for Palestine until Israel’s occupation ends and the U.S. government stops sending military aid.

“I hope they never end. I am willing to come here night and day to educate. We’re not here to argue, we’re not here to fight, we’re here to educate. I know once they understand where their money is going, they will be against it,” Suliman said.