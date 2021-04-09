Prince Philip dies at age 99

Prince Philip arrives for a ceremony for the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles from himself to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at Windsor Castle in July 2020. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP, File)

UNITED KINGDOM (WIVB) — Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and husband to Queen Elizabeth II, has died.

The Royal family made the announcement on Twitter on Friday, saying he “passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.



His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021

He was 99.

Prince Philip recently battled health issues, and required hospitalization after undergoing a heart procedure.

Last month, he was able to leave the hospital.

Both Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II received their COVID-19 vaccinations this past January. Philip’s recent illness is not believed to have been related to the coronavirus.