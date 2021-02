Preso escapa de cárcel federal en Mendota

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) - A man who police say was involved in a domestic disturbance that resulted in a stand-off Tuesday morning in northeast Fresno is now under arrest.

According to Fresno Police, 21-year-old suspect Julian Rodriguez was identified by a witness as involved in the stand-off. He was arrested after Rodriguez returned to the scene of the stand-off - while detectives were searching the residence.