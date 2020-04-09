COVID-19 Information

President Trump, White House coronavirus task force to hold Thursday briefing

Posted:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Donald Trump and the White House coronavirus task force are set to hold a briefing Thursday on the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, the U.S. has reported over 16,000 deaths related to coronavirus, and over 450,000 confirmed cases. In New York state, they reported a record increase in coronavirus deaths for a third consecutive day with 799, raising the total above 7,000.

Peaks in the death toll and the demand for hospital resources are expected in the coming days, CNN reports.

Thursday morning, the latest numbers on unemployment were released, with 6.6 million Americans filing for unemployment benefits last week.

Modeling from the University of Washington suggests a peak in the U.S. daily death toll this Sunday, at 2,212 deaths from COVID-19 on Easter Sunday. That model accounts for social distancing in its projections, with a total death count projection just over 60,000.

The Associated Press and CNN Newsource contributed to this story

