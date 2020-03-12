President Trump suspends all travel from Europe for 30 days, except the United Kingdom

The coronavirus crisis continues to unfold across the globe as the World Health Organization uses the word for the first time.

(NBC News) – For the first time, the World Health Organization called the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, a pandemic. Meanwhile, the United States now has more than 1,000 people infected with the coronavirus — but testing in the country is still ramping up, meaning that number could continue to climb.

WHO defines a pandemic as the worldwide spread of a new disease for which most people do not have immunity.

On Wednesday, the governor of New York questioned the number of people who have been tested for the virus in the U.S.

“When they do the retrospective on this one, they are going to say, ‘Why did it take the Unites States so long to bring up the testing capacity?’” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on “TODAY.” On Tuesday, Cuomo announced that he was implementing a “containment area” around a one-mile radius in the city of New Rochelle, home to one of the largest clusters of coronavirus cases in the country.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said that more than 8,500 specimens have been tested for the coronavirus across the U.S. Because multiple specimens are required from each individual, the number of actual patients who have been tested is likely far lower.

