President Trump slammed by Christian magazine, locals weigh in

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — The fallout from the impeachment vote has President Donald Trump facing harsh criticism from a surprising source: Christianity Today magazine.

It was founded by the late Reverend Billy Graham.

An editorial piece was published by Mark Galli, editor-in-chief of Christianity Today, a leading evangelical publication.

In the opinion piece, Galli calls for the president to be removed from office. Local Democrats say it’s about time.

“It’s about time that the Christian rights started looking at the situation objectively there’s been kind of a cult-like subservient to Donald trump among the Evangelical community which does not make a lot of sense if they adhere to the Christian values that we hear so much about,” says Michael Evans, chair of the Fresno County Democratic Party.

The president – who won 80 percent of the Evangelical vote in 2016 – firing back on Twitter, dismissing Christianity Today as a “far-left magazine.”

Local Fresno Pastor Jim Franklin says whether Republican or Democrat, everyone has a right to their own opinion.

“We may disagree on politics and parties and even on people but we should always keep Jesus as the center of it that is what Christianity is about,” says Pastor Franklin of Cornerstone Church.

Although the Graham family no longer has ties to the magazine, Graham’s son Franklin spoke out saying his father “would not agree with their opinion piece” and says he actually voted for President Trump.

While Fresno Pastor Franklin supports Trump, he says he does not totally agree with how Trump acts, but the pastor says he gets the job done.

“It’s always going to be the lesser of two evils unless Jesus Christ is on that ballot all men are evil, I’m not electing a president to be my moral leader, that’s what I have a pastor for I’m electing a president because of the policies and the principles that he’s going to put in place to defend the Constitution of the United States,” Franklin explained.

But Evans disagrees calling Franklin’s response, hypocritical.

“It counters all the values that they supposedly aspire to, of course, he should be the moral compass of the country,” Evans said.

