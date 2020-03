WASHINGTON (KSEE/KGPE) — President Donald Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force provide a media briefing.



Governor Gavin Newsom said 2,535 people have tested positive for coronavirus in California as of Wednesday out of almost 67,000 people who have been tested so far.

