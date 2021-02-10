Prescribed burn projects help fighting fires: ‘It’s very important that we maintain what we have’

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The U.S. Forest Service and Cal Fire came together in the Sierra National Forest area near Meadow Lakes to work on prescribed burns – in a bid to create fuel breaks in order to slow or control future wildfires.

“The fuel break spans around Sugarloaf back up to Acorn off of Auberry Road and is designed to not only protect the homes on these roads, but in the case of a fire coming from Jose Basin, it gives us access and homeowners egress and gives us a place to make a stand,” said Bryan Garabedian, the Pre-Fire Division Captain of the Fresno-Kings Unit.

The 200 acre Sugarloaf/Acorn fuel break project started in 2016. Although it was not finished when 2020’s Creek Fire started, it helped frontline workers tremendously.

“We had a lot of success during the Creek fire to get in here and actively fight the fire. So it’s very important that we maintain what we have and continue to build on future fuel breaks in years to come,” said Garabedian.

“These are valuable and these provide a critical service to wildland communities, without fuel breaks, and without vegetation modification, it is very difficult for suppression crews in a wildfire environment to provide services to those communities…”

“In the event of another large fire like the Creek, we could come back to this and have a fireline ready to go in hours or maybe a day versus days and weeks,” said Clint Wade, the Fuel Specialist for the High Sierra Range District at Sierra National Forest.

Around 100 fire personnel from the U.S. Forest Service and Cal Fire are working on the completion of the project and anticipate to be finished Thursday.