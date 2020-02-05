Pregnant mom realizes there no time to get to the hospital; deputy steps in to deliver the baby

OAKHURST, California (KGPE) – A Madera County Sheriff’s sergeant jumped into action after a mother went into labor forcing her to give birth inside her home.

Though two weeks late, the 7 pounds, 10 ounces baby girl couldn’t wait to meet her parents.

Oakhurst mother Brandy Augsburger woke Tuesday morning to strong contractions.

“I knew I wasn’t going to make it and I was like, ‘Oh Dear,'” said Augsburger.

The nearest hospital was more than a half-hour away leaving her no choice but to call for an ambulance.

“My youngest son was awake and I said go tell your dad to call an ambulance,” said Augsburger.

Madera County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jacob Tallmon beat the ambulance to her home. He is also an EMT and someone Augsburger had known for years.

“I walked in and asked her how she was and she was like ‘we have five minutes’ and she was right,” said Sgt. Tallmon.

The unexpected delivery happened in her living room.

“This was her sixth child, she knows what’s going on so really my role is support if anything… and play catch!” said Sgt. Tallmon.

It was an experience the family will never forget.

“One kid was sitting there the whole time and his take away at the end of it was that he wants to be a doctor,” said Sgt. Tallmon.

Sgt. Tallmon says it highlights the benefits of medical training for law enforcement especially in rural communities where access isn’t immediate.

“We have a job that has a lot of variety and this is one of those cool experiences where at the end of the call everybody is happy with everybody,” said Sgt. Tallmon.

The little girl may not have a name yet, but Sgt. Tallmon has one in mind.

“Woody Woodpecker was playing in the background during the entire labor so I don’t care what they end up naming her, I’m going to call her Woody!” said Sgt. Tallmon.

This was Sgt. Tallmon’s second home birth he has responded too. In both cases, there were no complications.

Augsburger and her baby were taken to the hospital. She hopes to return home on Wednesday or Thursday.

