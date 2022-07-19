EUGENE, Ore. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis High alum and former Olympic silver medalist Jenna Prandini finished second in her 200m heat Monday night at the World Athletics Championships and advanced to Tuesday’s semifinals.

According to a news release on goducks.com, Prandini led her 200 heat off the curve before easing up and crossing in 22.38.

“I came off the curve and I felt really relaxed and confident,” Prandini shared with goducks.com. “I felt good on the straight. I felt her come up on me but, no use fighting right now.”

Favour Ofili of Nigeria won the heat.

Semifinals begin Tuesday at 6:05 p.m., and the final is scheduled for Thursday at 7:35 p.m at Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon, Prandini’s alma mater.

Prandini was the 2014 NCAA champion outdoors in the long jump and 2015 Outdoor champ in the 100 as a Duck.

She also won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 as a member of the United States 4×100 meter relay team.

Individually, Prandini qualified for the 200m at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 100m and 200m at the Tokyo Olympics, but did not get past the semis in all three of those events,

She has never won an individual medal at the Olympics or World Championships, but is hoping to change that this week.

“I’m in the best shape of my life,” Prandini shared via goducks.com. “If I can go out there and execute how I do every day in practice, I think I should be happy with the result.”