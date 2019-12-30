Powerful winter storm lingers in Upper Midwest

Jake Olson, left, and Mackenzie Weinberger shovel snow outside of a store in downtown Fargo, N.D. on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, following a blizzard that dropped over a foot of snow in the area and closed streets, highways and many businesses. Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney said the storm was one of the worst he’s seen because it began with a sheet of ice and ended with 40 mph wind gusts. Mahoney asked residents to be patient and help their neighbors. (AP Photo/Dave Kolpack)

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A fierce winter storm that created blizzard conditions in parts of Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota shut down interstates, led to hundreds of vehicle crashes and brought a metropolitan area of more than 200,000 people to a standstill on Monday morning.

Residents in the Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota area who are used to snowstorms were told to stay home after a foot of heavy, wet snow made that fell on top of a sheet of ice made travel difficult and stoked early fears about spring flooding.

“This is one the worst storms we’ve had, just because we had ice on the bottom of it and we received several more inches than we expected,” Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney said. “We’re telling people to be patient. Help your neighbor if you can. If you can make it a little easier for them to get around, please do that.”

While the blizzard warnings were allowed to expire in the Dakotas and some portions of the interstate highways were allowed to open, the storm continued to linger in the region. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning in northeastern Minnesota, northern Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, where periods of heavy snow and gusty winds were expected to create difficult travel conditions.

Forecasters expected 10 inches (25.4 centimeters) to 14 inches (35.5 centimeters) of snow along Lake Superior’s south shore. Wind gusts topping 60 mph whipped up waves that crashed over shoreline barriers in Duluth and Grand Marais, Minnesota, causing localized flooding Sunday.

Greg Gust, National Weather Service meteorologist in Grand Forks, North Dakota, said the heaviest band of snow fell from Watertown, South Dakota through the Red River Valley corridor in eastern North Dakota, where amounts of 18 inches (45.72 centimeters) were common. Gust said the highest total so far is 21 inches (53.34 centimeters) in Ypsilanti — North Dakota, not Michigan.

Roof collapses were reported in Fargo and Virginia, Minnesota. Gust said the heavy, wet “Igloo snow” was making both driving and shoveling dangerous. He advised that snow clearing be done slowly on Monday, especially since the upcoming week calls for little measurable precipitation and above-normal temperatures.

“It’s a lot of heavy snow to move out of the way,” Gust said.. “People should really take it easy. After that, enjoy the above-zero weather.”

North Dakota Highway Patrol Captain Bryan Niewand said law enforcement responded to more than 50 rescue calls, most from people who drove on secondary roads because the interstates were shut down. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner said some stranded travelers spent the night at a church in Page, northwest of Fargo.

Sleigh rides were canceled in Moorhead, Minnesota.

Snow wasn’t the only issue during the weekend blast. Freezing rain on Saturday caused nearly 500 crashes on Minnesota roads and caused Metro Transit bus service to shut down in the Twin Cities, the first interruption of service in eight years.

Jonathan Wolfe, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Duluth, told the Star Tribune that Sunday’s precipitation and winds were just the first round of what he called an unusually strong winter storm. This season is already one of the top five snowiest to date for the area.

It also continued a trend of wet fall and early winter weather in the Red River Valley, where residents have dealt with chronic spring flooding for years. A diversion structure in Winnipeg, Manitoba, which prevents the north-flowing river from flooding the city, opened its floodgates in the fall for the first time, Gust said.

“The spring thaw and rain are always key factors (to a flood),” Gust said. “But we’re getting there. It’s setting up for a significant event.”