(NEXSTAR) – The Powerball jackpot has rolled yet again after no ticket matched the six winning numbers drawn Saturday, pushing the grand prize to an estimated $900 million.

The current jackpot, with an estimated cash value of $465.1 million, has been growing since mid-April, meaning it has gone 37 consecutive drawings without a winner.

Saturday’s Powerball numbers were 2, 9, 43, 55, 57, and red Powerball 18, with a multiplier of 2X. Two tickets in Texas and another in Colorado matched all five white balls, winning $1 million prizes, according to Powerball.

As it stands, the estimated $900 million jackpot ranks as the third-largest in game history, and as the seventh-largest lottery prize on record in the U.S. In order to climb any higher on either record list, the jackpot would need to at least surpass $1 billion, which it could do ahead of the next drawing (here’s how).

Here are the 10 largest Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots:

$2.04 billion (Powerball): Nov. 7, 2022; California $1.586 billion (Powerball): Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee $1.537 billion (Mega Millions): Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina $1.348 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 13, 2023; Maine $1.337 billion (Mega Millions): July 29, 2022; Illinois $1.050 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan $900 million (est. Powerball): July 17, 2023 $768.4 million (Powerball): March 27, 2019; Wisconsin $758.7 million (Powerball): Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts $754.6 million (Powerball): Feb. 6, 2023; Washington

The next Powerball drawing will be held on Monday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

If you’re lucky enough to win, you’ll have two options to collect your prize: as an annuity, where you receive an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or the lump sum payment.

You have a 1 in 292.2 million chance of matching all six winning numbers for the top prize. If you miss the top prize, you always have a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning one of the nine total prizes available during Powerball.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.