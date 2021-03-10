Power restored to thousands after storm moves through and cuts supply

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Thousands of people across the Central Valley were without power Wednesday afternoon after a strong winter storm moved through.

Around 20,000 customers were without power in the Yosemite region, and nearly 3,000 in the Fresno region. The outages came after rain, lightning, and even hail came to Fresno – and snow covered the mountains in the higher elevations.

“That is pretty consistent with what you would see when you have this strong of a storm system move through,” said PG&E’s Denny Boyles. “So, it is just going to be us getting out there and identifying the cause of each of these outages and then making whatever repairs we need to make.”

CHP Officer Mike Salas say the wet weather creates dangerous roads.

“We are really getting a large amount of calls due to flooded roadways, stop signs knocked over due to the high winds,” said Salas. “So, we are asking everyone to reduce that speed.”

While the precipitation is good for the Central Valley, Fresno County Farm Bureau President Ryan Jacobsen said hail is not.

“The hail that we are seeing on the valley floor is extremely problematic,” said Jacobsen. “We have a lot of crops that are extremely sensitive because they just set their fruit or they are sensitive to hail.”

Overall, it has been one of the driest years for California. Jacobsen said if the Central Valley does not get more rain and snow there will be an impact economically either by higher prices due to lower supply or farmers taking a big loss in their profits.