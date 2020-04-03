COVID-19 Information

Power restored to most customers in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, California (KGPE/KSEE) – Power was restored Friday morning after it was knocked out for some customers in northeast Fresno, according to the Pacific Gas & Electric Co.

According to the PG&E outage map, 78 customers are still without power in the area.

The outage was first reported around 6 a.m. Friday morning when 446 customers lost power in parts of northeast Fresno.

PG&E was investigating the cause of the outage.

According to the utility’s website, power was expected to be fully restored by 9:30 a.m.

