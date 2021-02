FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A power pole was sheared in half after a two-car crash Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. at Lincoln and Maple avenues.

The CHP said a driver ran a stop sign and crashed into a car causing one of the vehicles to shear the power pole in half. The crash victims were transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.

PG&E said around 200 customers are without power in the area.