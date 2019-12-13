Power pole and transformer damaged after crash in west central Fresno

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Part of Olive and Polk Avenues in west central Fresno is closed.

PF&E crews are working to replace a power pole and transformer damaged when a car hit them.

The California Highway Patrol says a driver crashed into the pole just after midnight.

No injuries were reported but the crushed transformer spilled gallons of fluid on the road.  

Detours are set up at Polk and Olive and Hayes and Olive Avenues.

No word on when the road will reopen.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com