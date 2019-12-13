Power pole and transformer damaged after crash in west central Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Part of Olive and Polk Avenues in west central Fresno is closed.

PF&E crews are working to replace a power pole and transformer damaged when a car hit them.

The California Highway Patrol says a driver crashed into the pole just after midnight.

No injuries were reported but the crushed transformer spilled gallons of fluid on the road.

Detours are set up at Polk and Olive and Hayes and Olive Avenues.

No word on when the road will reopen.

