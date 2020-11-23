Power outages for Fresno neighborhood after driver crashes into utility pole

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno neighborhood is without power for much of Sunday after a driver crashed into a utility pole.

California Highway Patrol says it happened just after 11 a.m. on Cornelia and Andrews avenue in northwest Fresno.

CHP says a 42-year-old driver crashed into a power pole and was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Authorities say it is unclear why he crashed.

“For some reason, he drove off the road. Not sure if attention was a factor or if the subject sustained a medical emergency but at the scene, he was cleared by medics and transported after complaining of pain,” CHP Officier, Timothy Ray said.

PG&E continues to work and restore power in the area, they estimated it to be back by 9 p.m.