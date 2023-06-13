SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A power outage at San Francisco International Airport has been resolved, according to the airport. Earlier, the outage had impacted several airport services, according to a tweet from the airport. As of about 10 p.m., power had been restored to all impacted areas.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience,” SFO said.

The outage had affected ticketing, baggage and gates, according to SFO. The power. The airport advises passengers to check with their airline about flight information.

BART and AirTrain service were not impacted.

As of now, there is no word on what was behind the outage.