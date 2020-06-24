Power out to hundreds in northeast Fresno

Courtesy: PG&E

PG&E crews are working to restore power after a driver knocked out a utility pole in northeast Fresno.

PG&E tells us a sleepy driver crashed into the pole at Bullard and Orchard just before 1:30 this morning. The driver’s condition is not known. The crash sheared off the pole.

Over 2700 people were initially left in the dark in the area of Bullard between First and Fresno streets. PG& E says as of 4:50 this morning, that number is now at 900 people. The utility company could not say when they expect power to the area to be full restored.