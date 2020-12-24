Poverello House to host toy distribution on Christmas Eve

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Poverello House will host a toy distribution on Christmas Eve with more than 6,000 toys for Santa to hand out.

Officials say they will also provide freshly baked cinnamon rolls and juice for families in Christmas gift boxes. Families will also be able to take a Christmas photo at an outdoor, socially distanced, photo booth.

“This year during the pandemic, it has been especially challenging for so many in our community. We look forward to seeing many smiling children receiving new wrapped toys for Christmas, especially amidst the pandemic,” says Zack Darrah, Chief Executive Officer of Poverello House.

Officials say all participants will be required to wear a mask while on the campus and social distancing will be required.

On Christmas Eve the Christmas gift distribution to children ages between the ages of 0-16 will begin at 6 a.m. Breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m and lunch will be served at noon.

On Christmas Day breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. and a Christmas lunch will be served at noon.