Poverello House feeds hundreds and includes a Christmas tradition

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The Poverello House served breakfast and lunch today, as always, but with tamales! A very special tradition here in the Valley for Christmas.

“I think it is kind of the staple here in the Valley, you know wherever you go everybody is selling them or they got them, but we just try to bring that family home to our clients here just make them feel more at home and you know tamales you can never go wrong,” said Paul Stack, the Chief Operations Officer of Poverello House.

More than 1,500 tamales were served to people in need and Stack says while it’s been a tradition for Poverello, it’s very different this year.

You know, usually we like to make our own tamales here, we have families coming in here and a lot of volunteers and we try to knock them out in a couple days, some nice fresh ones, you know different varieties and everything, but this year with COVID…”

Those coming through were asked to pick up food and take it outside due COVID concerns, but Stack says while the regulations are important to enforce, bringing normalcy is part of the key to success — especially during the holidays.

“We try to make it normal for them, you know. Just because they’re out in the street or having a rough time, but when you come through our doors, they’re part of our family. We want to help them out like it’s the Christmas tradition.”

There were around 250 to 300 people that came and enjoyed the Christmas meal with tamales today.

“They’re served hot, they taste great, it’s a lot better, so we just are trying to keep it going.”Poverello House is open 365 days a year providing meals to people in need.