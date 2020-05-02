Portion of COVID-19 cases in Kings County contracted from meat processing plant

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County health officials say they have seen an increase of COVID-19 cases in the past couple of days and say a portion of them were contracted from a meat processing company.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The county says they are in contact with health officials, Fresno and Tulare counties to provide special testing for employees of the business to monitor and to prevent the spread in the community.

Health officials say they will begin to see an increase of positive COVID-19 cases due to improved testing as well as a new expanded testing site.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know