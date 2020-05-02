Portion of COVID-19 cases in Kings County contracted from meat processing plant

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County health officials say they have seen an increase of COVID-19 cases in the past couple of days and say a portion of them were contracted from a meat processing company.
The county says they are in contact with health officials, Fresno and Tulare counties to provide special testing for employees of the business to monitor and to prevent the spread in the community.
Health officials say they will begin to see an increase of positive COVID-19 cases due to improved testing as well as a new expanded testing site.
