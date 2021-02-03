Porterville Unified schools cancel football season, East Sequoia League might be next

(KSEE/KGPE) – As groups representing the #LetThemPlayCA movement continue to try to lobby the Governor to revise the state’s guidelines to make it easier for the return of high school sports in California, it’s already too late for some sports at some schools in the south Valley.

The athletic director at Strathmore High School, Ryan Born, told Sports Central in an email Tuesday night that on Jan. 28 Porterville Unified School District made the decision to cancel possible football, water polo and volleyball seasons this spring. Strathmore, Granite Hills, Monache, and Porterville are in the district.



Also, the East Sequoia League (ESL), which is made up of Corcoran, Farmersville, Granite Hills, Lindsay, Sierra Pacific, Strathmore and Woodlake, has made the decision to cancel football, water polo and volleyball if their counties are not in the orange tier by Feb. 8 (the orange tier would allow for the resumption of those sports). Tulare and Kings Counties, like almost all the counties in the state, are currently in the state’s most restrictive tier, the purple tier, which is two steps above the orange tier.

“The decision for PUSD was simply based on the process put in place to move from one tier to the other,” wrote Born. “We didn’t see our county (Tulare) getting out of the purple tier anytime soon. If we happened to get out of the purple tier Feb. 1 (as an example), guidelines would dictate that water polo and volleyball games would be able to take place March 8 at the earliest. This would (only) leave two weeks for volleyball and water polo to play games. With the extension of staying in the purple tier, this affects football as well. You can only play one game a week for football, 2-3 games a week for both water polo and volleyball.”

According to the latest sports schedule guidelines released by the CIF Central Section in January, the last possible contest date for girls volleyball and water polo is March 20. The last possible contest date for football is April 17. The Section, Regional and State playoffs for those three sports have already been canceled by the Central Section.

Strathmore has been a consistent power in football in recent years under head coach Jeromy Blackwell, having won a Division 6A state championship in 2017.

“Strathmore High School is sitting on perhaps the greatest class ever,” wrote Blackwell in a text to Sports Central. “From football to girls basketball, the potential is endless, kids just waiting for the opportunity. Coach Jack Fertig said, ‘the greatest tragedy in life is unrealized potential due to injury, illness or death, but the worst of all is a lack of opportunity, because that’s the only one we control,’ and we don’t control it right now!!!”

“After much discussion, we felt that it was best for our athletes to move on to the sports that we were confident that we would be fielding this year,” wrote Born.

Born mentioned cross country, golf, swimming, and track and field as a few of those sports. All those sports are allowed to be played with Tulare county in the purple tier.

Born and the ESL are still hoping to play basketball, softball, and soccer. Baseball and softball are allowed in the red tier, one step below purple. Soccer is in the orange tier, and basketball is in the most restrictive yellow tier, one step below orange.



“During this trying year, decisions such as this have been extremely tough for all involved,” wrote Born. “At Strathmore, myself and our administration continue to try to do what’s best for our student athletes. I can’t count the amount of district, league and CIF meetings that I have attended this year. Everyone I’ve met with is in the same boat and has the same feeling that I do. If I had one thing to say, please understand that there are a lot of people behind the scenes doing everything they can to provide a season for the student-athletes of the Central Section. This has definitely been a year of “Thinking outside of the box.'”