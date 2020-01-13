Porterville teen arrested for multiple charges, police say

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Police responded to signal they received from a lo-jack tracking device from a reported stolen vehicle in Porterville on Sunday afternoon.

Police say they reported to the area of Main St. and Henderson Ave.

Moments later the stolen vehicle was observed traveling at a high speed on Westfield Avenue from Main Street, police say.

Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, the vehicle collided with a wooden fence in the 500 block of West Westfield Avenue.

Authorities say three suspects ran from the vehicle.

One of the suspects, a 14-year-old male juvenile, was arrested nearby.

Police say the area was checked for the other two suspects but were not able to locate them.

No injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

Authorities arrested the male juvenile for being in possession of a stolen vehicle, hit & run traffic collision, resisting arrest and for auto theft.

He was booked at the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility and is being held without bail.

