Porterville residents and local businesses honor fallen firefighters

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE) – The Porterville community continues to mourn the loss of two firefighters killed battling a fire at the public library. Capt. Ray Figueroa, 35, and Patrick Jones, 25, died Tuesday.

On Friday, in the late afternoon, several businesses closed as the community gathered to remember the two fallen heroes.

On Saturday, several people took a moment to stop by the Porterville Fire Department, where a growing memorial sits outside, and pay their respects to the two fallen firefighters who gave their lives on Tuesday during a devastating library fire.

“We have family that are firefighters that, family and friends, that came to help with this fire and speechless, it was sad,” Porterville resident Jose Torres said.

Local residents are leaving mementos even if they didn’t know the firefighters but say the mood in Porterville has felt much like this gloomy weather.

“It’s been sad, it’s been sad,” Torres expressed. But leaning on one another is what’s helping this small community heal.

Friday many gathered for a day of remembrance. Several Porterville businesses on Main Street even closed down shop for a few hours out of respect.

“It’s not always about money, it’s about showing our respects and how grateful we are to those who give their lives,” said Andrea Duron, manager at The Vault Bar & Grill.

“Closing the business yesterday was an extremely small way to show our appreciation and to honor the firefighters,” said Rob Taylor, owner of Stafford’s Chocolates.

Taylor says it’s been too painful to drive by the library and the memorials.

“It’s heartbreaking to watch, watch them hurt, and watch the families hurt, and to watch the leaders of our community really hurt, the fire chief, the mayor, the city manager,” Taylor said.

He says if you didn’t know Figueroa or Jones, you knew someone who did.

