Porterville remembers fallen heroes on 1st anniversary of library fire

PORTERVILLE, California (KGPE) – Thursday was a day of remembrance in Porterville to mark one year since the library fire that claimed the lives of city fire Capt. Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones.

“There’s so many memories of those two. Jonesy with his contagious smile and Ray with his quotes,” said Shannon Skiles, Training Captain for the Porterville Fire Department.

“Driving around town, people are wearing the shirts, people are putting up posters and it’s just amazing to get that support… and it makes us feel like we’re not alone,” said Porterville firefighter Manuel Herrera.

A pre-recorded memorial service was shared on the fire department’s Facebook page Thursday and there was a moment of silence on the radios at 4:16 – the same time the ‘mayday’ call was made on Feb. 18, 2020.

The Porterville Fire Department is also honoring their fallen brothers with two new traditions of their own.

“We’re wearing our hats backwards for Jonesy. He always, you know, you’d tell him to put his hat on right and he’d have it on backwards again,” said Skiles.

“And Ray, he was really, really into axes. As a matter of fact, he was the one that actually installed the handle on my axe that I carry today… So on this day, what we’re doing too is making sure we’re doing maintenance on all our axes.”

Every day, the department continues to train and perform their duties as best they can because that’s what Figueroa and Jones would’ve wanted.

State Senator Melissa Hurtado of Sanger also introduced a resolution to dedicate a portion of Highway 65 in Porterville to Figueroa and Jones, as another way to honor the fallen heroes.