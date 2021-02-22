Porterville Police Department asking for public’s help in locating missing 75-year-old man

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — The Porterville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 75-year-old missing man.

Jesus Tapia was last seen Feb. 20 at around 8 p.m. in his home in the 200 block of North H Street in Porterville.

He is 5’5” tall, weighs 150 lbs, and has gray/black hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots with each boot being a different brand.

Police say Tapia is known to leave on his own, on foot, and typically be gone for a few hours prior to returning home, but say this is the longest he has been away from home and unaccounted for.

Tapia has been reported as a missing person once before on Dec. 2020 and is known to frequent Town & Country Market at 1310 West Olive Avenue.

Porterville Police Detectives viewed video surveillance at Town & County Market and observed Tapia making a purchase and exiting the business at around 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.

If Tapia is seen or located, please contact the Porterville Police Department at 559-782-7400.