Porterville man arrested for stolen vehicle, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Porterville man was arrested on Friday for stolen vehicle, according to authorities.

Porterville Police Officers say they observed a white Chevy S10 pickup truck traveling on Plano Street, approaching Highway 190. They say the truck has been reported as a stolen vehicle from the Porterville area.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle pulled over at a flower stand on Plano Street just before he was contacted by officers and taken into custody.

Authorities identified the driver as Esteban Alvarado Santana, 35. Santana was in possession of burglary tools related to the theft of the vehicle.

Santana was booked into Tulare County Sheriff’s Department South County Detention Facility where he is being held in lieu of $35,000 bail.

