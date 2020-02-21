Porterville comes together to mourn following the deadly library fire

PORTERVILLE, California (KGPE) – The Porterville community is coming together in the wake of this week’s tragic library fire, which claimed the life of two firefighters Tuesday.

A memorial set up to honor 25-year-old Patrick Jones and 35-year-old Ray Figueroa received constant visitors, leaving flowers and shedding tears as they mourn the loss of these two local heroes.

“The loss, it’s a great loss, but the overwhelming support of the firefighters, first responders, and the community coming together. I don’t know. There’s a different feel in the air after. It’s hard to explain,” said Porterville resident Adriana Jimenez.

Jimenez came out to the memorial to pray for the firefighters and their families. She says this loss hits close to home as her aunt and uncle are also firefighters.

“I just want to say thank you to the first responders, thank you to them for going in there and making sure that no one else was in there trapped, and for their family, I just hope that God gives them the strength to get through this.”

A community remembrance event will be held in Porterville’s Centennial Park Friday afternoon. Jimenez says she plans on being there with her kids and expects a big turnout from the rest of the Porterville community as well.

​​”Even though something like this has happened, we’re a real strong community and a real strong city, and I know that we’ll overcome this.”​​

