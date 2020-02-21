Porterville City Council invites community to remember firefighters who lost their lives

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Porterville City Council invites the community to remember the firefighters in the deadly Porterville library fire.

The city will honor Fire Capt. Ray Figueroa and firefighter Patrick Jones. They will also thank the first responders that assisted.

The remembrance event is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 21 at 4:14 p.m. at Centennial Park, located on Main Street across from City Hall.

RELATED: Procession for 2nd firefighter killed in Porterville library fire sends remains to coroner’s office

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.