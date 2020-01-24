Porterville CHP investigate early morning fatal hit and run

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Porterville CHP is investigating an early morning hit-and-run that left one dead Thursday.

At around 7 a.m. CHP says they responded to a four-car head-on traffic collision on Avenue 56 west of Road 176.

Authorities say the driver in the Mini Cooper succumbed to his injuries as a result of the collision

The two passengers who were in a Chevrolet Silverado pick-up were taken to a local hospital with major injuries, according to police.

The other two vehicles involved, a 2000 Honda Odyssey and a 2001 Honda Civic were left abandoned and passengers fled the scene, authorities say.

The Porterville CHP is asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has information to contact the CHP Office at (559) 784-7444 or CHP Dispatch nonemergency number 24 hours a day at (559) 262-0400.

