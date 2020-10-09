Port of L.A. shipping containers delivered to Fresno fairgrounds to help Central Valley

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The CMA-CGM transportation and shipping company transported four large containers to the Fresno Fairgrounds for Fresno and Madera County’s to use for any purpose.

“Well we’ll be using it for storage. Because as a result of our actions during this Creek fire, we have accumulated things that can be reused,” said Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims.

The fireproof containers — two empty 20 footers, an empty 40 footer and a 40 footer loaded with fire-related supplies were delivered from the Los Angeles port Thursday afternoon.

“Unfortunately, there’s always going to be another disaster, it’s just not about if it’s going to be but when. So, part of the governor’s aspect of this is to be prepared,” said Mark Pazin, Chief of Law Enforcement for the CA Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

Some of the items included were animal feed, feeding bowls, some firefighting and recovery items like hard hats, goggles, gloves and even chainsaws.

“People are stepping up when we need them most,” said Sheriff Mims.

Representatives say they’re glad they can play a part in helping out the Central Valley during its time of need.

“It was a privilege for Los Angeles to participate. It’s also a great example of when there’s significant regional/national need that we all bond together to serve and protect the communities that we’re all committed to serve,” said Thomas Gazsi the Chief Los Angeles Port Police.

