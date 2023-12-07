A new poll shows the majority of adults in California believe the United States should not take a side when it comes to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The poll, conducted by the Public Policy Institute of California, found that 61% of Californians, with variations across age groups and party lines, don’t want the nation to back either side.
“Twenty-eight percent of adults and 37 percent of likely voters say the US should take Israel’s side, while 9 percent of adults and 11 percent of likely voters say the US should take Palestine’s side,” the PPIC website stated.
Divides become clear, however, when you look at political affiliations and age.
The PPIC poll shows 59% of Republicans believe the U.S. should back Israel versus just 4% who say the U.S. should take the Palestinians’ side, leaving 39% in the middle.
Among Democrats, 19% favor Israel, 16% favor the Palestinians and 63% don’t believe the U.S. should take a side, the poll found.
Among California adults ages 18 to 34, 21% said the U.S. should support the Palestinians, 17% said Israel, leaving 61% in the middle. Support for the Palestinian cause shrinks among older demographics, the poll shows, but a majority still do not favor either side.
An Ipsos poll taken in October showed about half (52%) of Americans do not think the U.S. should take a side in the conflict.