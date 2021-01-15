Valadao appointed to House Appropriations Committee

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2015, file photo, Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., poses during a ceremonial re-enactment of his swearing-in ceremony in the Rayburn Room on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Valley GOP Rep. David Valadao has been appointed to the House Appropriations Committee, the committee responsible for funding the federal government and determining where U.S. tax dollars are spent.

Valadao was previously on the committee from 2013 to 2019, where he helped fund key agriculture programs, water projects, education initiatives and infrastructure projects.

“Serving on the Appropriations Committee is an incredible honor, and I do not take lightly the responsibility met with determining how American tax dollars are spent,” Valadao said. “I look forward to getting back to work for the Central Valley to ensure the priorities and needs of my constituents are represented in Washington.”

Texas Republican Rep. Kay Granger, the committee’s ranking member, excitedly welcomed Valadao back to the committee.

“Having served on this committee during his three prior terms in office, Valadao brings valuable experience on the issues of agriculture, energy and water, veterans affairs, and more,” she said. “I look forward to working with Congressman Valadao to ensure the needs of Americans are responsibly funded.”