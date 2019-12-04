United States, Sudan agree to upgrade diplomatic ties

CHICAGO (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar on Thursday rolled out a plan to help Americans succeed in a changing economy, as she returns to Iowa looking to quickly build support with weeks to go before the first votes are cast for the party's 2020 nomination.

The Minnesota senator's plan, which she will discuss during a three-day swing that include forums with the Teamsters and the Iowa Farmers Union, includes tax credits to help retrain workers who lose their jobs to automation and support for workers and communities that have relied on the fossil fuel industry. It also calls for more investment in cybersecurity, encouraging small manufacturers to innovate and several measures to help the growing number of “gig” workers, such as Uber drivers, including by allowing them to form unions and by making it easier to file their taxes.