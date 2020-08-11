The Latest: Republican ends bid on primary day after arrest

This Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 arrest photo provided by the Wethersfield, Conn., Police Department shows Thomas Gilmer. Gilmer, a Connecticut congressional candidate for Congress, abruptly ended his campaign the day he was facing a primary election following his arrest for an alleged domestic assault, the state Republican Party said Tuesday. (Wethersfield Police Department via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Tuesday’s elections (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

A Republican congressional candidate in Connecticut has abruptly ended his campaign on the day of his primary election following his arrest on a domestic assault charge.

The state Republican Party says Thomas Gilmer was arrested late Monday and dropped out of the race because of “the severity of the accusations.” The party had endorsed Gilmer over his primary opponent.

Wethersfield police say Gilmer was charged on a warrant with first-degree unlawful restraint and second-degree strangulation and posted a $5,000 bond.

In a statement obtained by the Hartford Courant, Gilmer said, “I cannot in good conscience move forward in this campaign while I am simultaneously forced to clear my name. And clear my name I will.”

The 29-year-old Gilmer, of Madison, was competing against Justin Anderson, of East Haddam, a lieutenant colonel in the Connecticut Army National Guard who served two combat tours in Afghanistan. The winner of the race in November will face U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney, a Democrat who is favored to win reelection to represent a district spanning eastern Connecticut.