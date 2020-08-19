The Latest: Trump pushes back against DNC reproach by Obama

In this image from video, Jill Biden is joined by her husband, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, after speaking during the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is pushing back against a reproach from former President Barack Obama, who is set to speak at the Democratic National Convention.

Trump said in a Wednesday evening news conference that the reason he is now in the White House is because Obama and Joe Biden, his opponent this November, did not do a good job.

Trump said, “They did such a bad job that I stand before you as president.”

He said if they had done a good job, he wouldn’t have even run for president in 2016. He says, “I would have been very happy. I enjoyed my previous life very much.”

Excerpts of Obama’s remarks released ahead of Wednesday’s convention show he will portray his successor as having unleashed America’s “worst impulses” and treated the presidency as a reality show “to get the attention he craves.”

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW WEDNESDAY ABOUT THE DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION:

— Here’s what to watch on the third night of the DNC

— Harris prepares to make history with VP acceptance speech

— Obama to speak at DNC from Museum of the American Revolution

— Hillary Clinton returns to DNC championing women in politics

— Sanders, rising Democrats call on Midwest to unite to win

___

Follow AP’s election coverage at https://apnews.com/Election2020

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

Kamala Harris plans to use her history-making speech at the virtual Democratic National Convention to say she will help Joe Biden promote “a vision of our nation as a beloved community – where all are welcome, no matter what we look like, where we come from, or who we love.”

The California senator will become the first Black woman to accept a spot on a major party’s presidential ticket when she formally becomes Biden’s running mate with her address later Wednesday. Her party hopes the moment can galvanize Democratic voters heading into the fall campaign against President Donald Trump.

She will call on the country to elect a “president who will bring all of us together — Black, white, Latino, Asian, Indigenous — to achieve the future we collectively want,” according to excerpts released beforehand. “We must elect Joe Biden.”

Harris also plans to criticize Trump, saying, “Right now, we have a president who turns our tragedies into political weapons.”

”Joe will be a president who turns our challenges into purpose,” Harris will say.

___

Former President Barack Obama is set to implore voters to back his former vice president for the nation’s top job, arguing that “our democracy” is on the line.

Obama will address the virtual Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night from the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. Excerpts of his speech were released in advance.

Obama says President Donald Trump has “shown no interest in putting in the work” or “treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves.”

Convention organizers have titled the third night of their event “United America,” saying speakers will reflect Democrats’ argument that Joe Biden and his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, can unify the country after a divisive four years under Trump.

___

Hillary Clinton is using her return to the Democratic National Convention to issue a stark warning about the 2020 election.

According to excerpts released Wednesday, Clinton plans to reflect in her speech on her 2016 election loss to President Donald Trump and urge Americans not to take the election’s outcome for granted.

She will say, “For four years, people have said to me, ‘I didn’t realize how dangerous he was.’ ‘I wish I could go back and do it over.’ Or worst, ‘I should have voted.’ Well, this can’t be another woulda coulda shoulda election.”

Four years after she made history as the first woman nominated for president by a major party, Clinton will nod to another enduring legacy: the millions of women inspired by her 2016 bid who marched, ran for office and have become a powerful force in taking on Trump.

Her presence Wednesday night comes as California Sen. Kamala Harris becomes the first Black woman to accept a spot on a major presidential ticket and one day after the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage.

___

President Donald Trump and the Republican Party are finalizing their plans for next week’s convention.

Trump and the GOP are closely watching this week’s Democratic National Convention to figure out what works and what doesn’t work.

The GOP plans a mix of live speeches, videos and virtual content.

While Democrats’ mix of live and taped video roll call votes to officially nominate Biden drew widespread praise, Republicans will have conducted the formal vote in a small in-person session in Charlotte on Monday morning.

Still, the party plans to highlight each of its convention delegations in some format.

Trump plans to deliver his nomination acceptance speech from the South Lawn of the White House.

___

Former President Barack Obama will deliver his live address to the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday from the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia.

Obama is among the headliners on the convention’s third night and is expected to speak ahead of Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s running mate. Harris and Obama are both barrier-breaking figures, he as the nation’s first Black president and Harris as the first Black woman on a major party ticket.

Obama is expected to make the case that the cornerstone of American democracy is at stake in the election as he implores voters to back Biden and Harris.

Obama is also expected to make a personal appeal on behalf of his former vice president. The two men forged a close personal relationship during their eight years together in the White House.

___

Democratic Party officials are characterizing as an “oversight” the appearance of uniformed military officers in a roll call as part of this year’s national convention.

In a video segment shown during Tuesday night’s virtual convention, people from U.S. states and territories participated in a roll call of the delegates allocated to the presidential candidates, culminating in the nomination of Vice President Joe Biden.

During American Samoa’s segment, two uniformed Army soldiers were seen on either side of the territory’s delegates. Personnel serving in the U.S. military are allowed to support candidates and attend political events but are not supposed to do so while in uniform.

Asked about the video during a call with reporters on Wednesday, Democratic Party spokeswoman Xochitl Hinojosa said “the production of that was just an oversight.”

Hinojosa also said each state and territory chose how to set up its segment to reflect its area, “and that is one that the American Samoa delegation wanted to highlight.”

___

The White House says Melania Trump will address the Republican National Convention next week.

Spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham says Melania Trump will speak live Tuesday night from the Rose Garden, which has been undergoing a weekslong renovation at the first lady’s direction.

Mrs. Trump sought to introduce herself to voters with a speech at the Republicans’ 2016 national convention. But the address was later found to have included lines similar to what Michelle Obama said in her speech at the 2008 Democratic national convention.

A speechwriter for the Trump Organization – President Donald Trump’s company – ended up taking the blame.

President Trump is set to formally accept his party’s nomination for reelection in a speech from the White House lawn a week from Thursday.

___

Kamala Harris’ husband is taking a leave of absence from his entertainment law firm as the California senator officially becomes Democrats’ nominee for vice president.

DLA Piper says on its website Wednesday that Douglas Emhoff “is currently on a leave of absence from the firm,” but specified no date when his leave began. A spokeswoman for Harris did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

According to the firm, Emhoff has practiced for more than 25 years “aggressively litigating high-stakes cases in the public glare or acting as a trusted advisor behind the scenes” and representing “large domestic and international corporations and some of today’s highest profile individuals and influencers.” He is licensed to practice in California and Washington, D.C.

During Harris’ presidential primary bid, Emhoff was the unofficial leader of a band of Harris supporters known as the #Khive. The couple married in 2014, and Emhoff’s two adult children call Harris “Momala,” a play on her name and the Yiddish word for “little mother.”

Harris will formally accept her nomination as former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate during Democrats’ virtual convention on Wednesday, the first Black woman to join a major party ticket.

___

Jill Biden is pushing back against President Donald Trump’s claims her husband, Joe Biden, lacks the stamina to serve as president and is calling a Trump campaign ad questioning his mental fitness “ridiculous.”

Speaking on NBC’s “Today” show on Wednesday, Jill Biden defended the Democratic presidential nominee against Trump’s allegations. She says Joe Biden is “on the phone every single minute of the day” talking to governors.

Jill Biden says her husband spends time on Zoom chats and doing fundraisers and briefings and “he doesn’t stop from 9 in the morning till 11 at night.”

Jill Biden taught at a northern Virginia community college while her husband served as Barack Obama’s vice president. She also said Wednesday she intends to return to teaching in 2021 should he win the White House.

She told CBS she’ll definitely continue teaching, saying, “Yes, yes. I’m a teacher — that’s who I am.”

Democrats formally nominated Joe Biden as their presidential candidate on Tuesday night. His vice presidential pick, Kamala Harris, speaks at their virtual convention on Wednesday night.