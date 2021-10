FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 17-year-old girl has been arrested for the death of Sergio Bonboster, 20, after he was found dead in a dry canal bed, according to Fresno police officers.

Police said around 5:00 p.m. on Oct. 12 officers responded to the area of Hughes and Emerson Avenues for a report of a body in a nearby canal that reportedly appeared to have been dead for a couple of days.