Supreme Court sides with government in immigration case

In this Jan. 27, 2020 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is making it harder for noncitizens who are authorized to live permanently in the United States to argue they should be allowed to stay in the country if they’ve committed crimes.

The decision Thursday split the court 5-4 along ideological lines.

The decision came in the case of Andre Barton, a Jamaican national and green card holder. In 1996, when he was a teenager, he was present when a friend fired a gun at the home of Barton’s ex-girlfriend in Georgia. And in 2007 and 2008, he was convicted of drug possession in the state. His crimes made him eligible to be deported, and the government sought to remove him from the country in 2016. Barton argued he should be eligible to stay.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh noted in his opinion for the court’s conservatives that it was important that Barton’s 1996 crime took place in the first seven years he was admitted to the country. Kavanaugh wrote that “when a lawful permanent resident has amassed a criminal record of this kind,” immigration law makes them ineligible to ask to be allowed to stay in the country.

