PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - $100 gift cards will be given away for anyone 12 years or older getting either a Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot - or those receiving a first or second Pfizer shot - at a vaccine clinic in Porterville starting Thursday.

The event comes as Sierra View Medical Center in Porterville, as well as other Central Valley hospitals, put out another S.O.S. call as hospital officials say the burden on health care stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow.