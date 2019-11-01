Layoffs, office closings for Harris’ New Hampshire campaign

Breaking News
HUNTER WOODALL, Associated Press

2020 presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris, participated in a forum by formerly incarcerated leaders at historic Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia, Pa., on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 (Miguel Martinez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — California Sen. Kamala Harris is winding down her presidential campaign’s efforts in New Hampshire.

All the field organizers in New Hampshire were laid off, and three field offices are also closing. That’s according to the Harris campaign’s New Hampshire spokesman.

Harris has spent little time in New Hampshire since announcing her presidential run, but she has drawn crowds during her handful of visits to the state.

Plans for Harris to visit New Hampshire next week have also been canceled, including a stop for her to file for the primary in Concord on Nov. 7. The campaign says her name will still be placed on the ballot.

