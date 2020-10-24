Jon Bon Jovi to accompany Joe and Jill Biden in Pennsylvania Saturday

(Left to Right) Joe and Jill Biden and Jon Bon Jovi (Getty,AP)

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — Jill and Joe Biden will be joined by Jon Bon Jovi in Luzerne County on Saturday for a drive-in event, according to the Biden Campaign.

Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden are slated to speak about building back the economy better for working families and encourage Pennsylvanians to make a plan to vote.

A source within the campaign tells Eyewitness News Bon Jovi will be performing a few songs at the event.

The Bidens will be hosting an event in Bucks County in the morning.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.