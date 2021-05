MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) - One man is under arrest after police say he burned $2,500 worth of cardboard behind a Dollar Tree in Merced.

According to Merced Police, 51-year-old Kevin Spier was arrested after setting fire to the 10 pallets of cardboard behind the store at 1115 W. Main Street. Officers say the incident took place on Friday.