‘I’m doing this for the right reason’: why Jerry Dyer wants to be Fresno’s mayor

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – From retiring as Fresno’s top cop to setting sights on Fresno’s top job, Jerry Dyer says he is up to the challenge.

“I’ve been that voice of calm in crisis, I’ve led us through the recession, I have the necessary experience in dealing with large budgets, a significant number of personnel,” said Dyer.

The Fresno County native spent his entire law enforcement career in the Fresno Police Department – including 18 years as Chief of Police.

“Whether you live in the north the south the east or west, regardless of your zip code regardless of your religion, regardless of your race we are ‘One Fresno’.”

If elected, Dyer says he’ll push for more officers to keep up with demand.

“When you are receiving the volume of calls we receive both police and fire, really you end up being very reactive in the field.”

As for the homeless crisis, he proposes navigation centers with services and short-term housing for people to stay until they transition into alternative affordable housing. Dyer says the main center would be near the Fresno Rescue Mission because it’s where most of the city’s homeless are concentrated.

“I want people out on the streets today whether they are addicted to alcohol, drugs, facing mental health issues, abandoned veterans or families to feel welcomed at these navigation centers and take advantage of the housing afforded to them.”

Dyer says improving the business climate in Fresno is key for growth.

“We have to make sure we are marketing those buildings in the Fulton area for the right use, multi-use, mixed-use, where we have people living on the top floors and retail on the bottom floors.”

Dyer has gained supporters, including Fresno City Councilmembers Mike Karbassi and Garry Bredefeld, Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims, District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp, and Assemblymember Jim Patterson.

Dyer says it is a fair question to wonder if donors to his campaign would impact his decisions if elected mayor, but states that they are not buying influence.

“I have 18 years as police chief to stand on my credibility, to say no one could ever do that even when they donated to the police chief foundation.”

A political action committee has raised more than $100,000 to keep Dyer from becoming mayor: “Fresno Rising Together – No Dyer 2020.”

Dyer said his motivation for running is simple.

“I love this community. I want people to know I’m doing this for the right reason. I have skin in the game, I have a lot of skin in the game.”

Jerry Dyer is running against Andrew Janz in the race to be Fresno’s next mayor.

