House votes, Senate trial: What’s next in impeachment

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, right, speaks with from left Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee Maxine Waters, D-Calif., second from right, during a news conference to unveil articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on two articles of impeachment by the end of the week, sending them to the House floor for a vote by Christmas. Next would come a Senate trial, likely in 2020.

What’s next in impeachment:

HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE VOTE

The House Judiciary panel is preparing to debate and vote on the two articles of impeachment. The panel will start that process Wednesday evening and could hold a final vote Thursday or Friday. The articles, one charging President Donald Trump with abuse of power and the other charging him with obstruction of Congress, would be considered separately. The process could take two or three days.

HOUSE FLOOR VOTE

Once the Judiciary panel approves them, the articles are sent to the House floor, where they could immediately be brought up for a vote. Democrats are expected to approve the articles by the end of next week, sending them to the Senate for a trial.

SENATE TRIAL

The Senate is expected to hold a weekslong impeachment trial in the opening weeks of 2020. The senators would act as jurors and select House members would act as prosecutors, or impeachment managers. The chief justice of the Supreme Court presides. If the Senate approves an article of impeachment with a two-thirds vote of “guilty,” the president is convicted and removed from office. If all the articles are rejected, the president is acquitted.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that “no decisions have been made” about the length or structure of a Senate trial but indicated it will be in January. He said he would be “totally surprised” if there were enough votes to convict.