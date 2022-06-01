FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four candidates are going head-to-head for the open Fresno City Council District 1 seat.

Current City Council Member Esmeralda Soria has termed out of the seat, leaving the path clear for someone else to take her place.

District 1 spans across Highway 99 and includes neighborhoods like the Tower District, the Fresno High School area, and the western portion of the City of Fresno.

Annalisa Perea, Cary Catalano, Mike Briggs, and Jeremy Preis all think they’re the best fit to represent the district.

Perea comes from a long line of Fresno city leaders. Her dad and brother both previously served on the Fresno city council. Now the current city planner and former community college trustee president is looking to do the same.

“It really comes down to it’s not about me at city hall, it’s about the entire community that I’m about to serve,” she said.

As a millennial, Perea said she sees Fresno’s issues from a fresh perspective. She said her top issues are public safety, youth services, and neighborhood infrastructure. She says the growth of Fresno and housing are also top of mind.

“I really honestly do believe that my professional background as a city planner really sets me apart in that sense because we really need that perspective, to keep a keen eye on how we grow, so we can make sure we’re not just growing in a way that’s gonna benefit the new residences but also all the existing residences here in district one,” she added.

Cary Catalano ran for this seat in 2014 but lost to current city council member Esmeralda Soria. He currently serves on multiple community boards and works with various non-profits. While he hasn’t held an elected office in Fresno, he’s worked with city government, serving on the city planning commission and on the former mayor’s general plan review board. He’s also a local business owner.

“We have are some candidates that will do just what the party says, or what the current councilmember says and I’m just always going to do what’s right,” Catalano said.

He said his top priorities for district one include public safety, homelessness, and housing.

“We need to have higher density; we need to have inclusionary zoning to force developers to put money aside for affordable housing or to create affordable housing of their own and we need to hold them to it,” he added.

Mike Briggs represented city district one from 1994 to 1998. Now, he is running again.

“The difference with me is that I’ve won and I’ve run and I’ve served,” Briggs said.

He then went on to serve in the State Assembly, before running for California’s 21st Congressional district. A race he ultimately didn’t win.

He said for him public safety and homelessness are the top issues impacting District 1.

“In this very district there’s such a high concentration of homeless it’s just not fair to us. Able-bodied men who are just setting up camp in our neighborhoods because they want an easier route, we’ve got to say no to them, we’ve got to remove that option,” Briggs said.

Jeremy Preis is a newcomer to the political scene and has not held an elected office. He served as a police officer for years.

“I basically just got tired of complaining. I’m a parent, I’m a husband, I’m a citizen, and I’m not looking at doing this for political gain. I have no aspirations ahead of this. I just believe I am the most reasonable option,” Preis said.

Preis says when it comes to District 1, his top priority is addressing violent crime.

“We need to rebuild with officers, we don’t need to rebuild with the Tower Theatre, we don’t need to rebuild with paving the roads just yet, but we need to rebuild with safety first because if no one feels safe they’re not going to bring their businesses here,” he added.

Regarding Fresno’s bid to buy the tower theater: Perea and Catalano said they support the city’s vote to purchase the property, but Briggs and Preis said they would have voted no.

Four candidates, all with four different ideas for District 1, and going head-to-head in the primary election on June 7th.