Fresno County Republican Party hold watch party for State of the Union

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Republicans from all over the Central Valley came together Tuesday to watch President Donald Trump’s State of the Union.



Inside Fresno’s High Sierra Grill, Chair of Fresno County Republican Party’s Central Committee Fred Vanderhoof says it’s important to hold gatherings like this as the people need to see everything President Trump is doing now more than ever.

On the other side of the political divide, the Fresno County Democratic Party decided against throwing a watch party.

New party chairman Andy Hansen-Smith said President Trump will probably be speaking about the economy but will fail to mention how many people are working two jobs to make ends meet.

“I think he will try to convey a strong economy but I think if you look at the details it is not at strong and a lot of people are feeling the pinch and they are having two or three jobs to do it,” said Hansen-Smith.

