Exclusive poll shows Joe Biden with double-digit lead in S.C. ahead of primary

Ahead of Saturday’s primary, a new statewide poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden with a commanding lead over his competitors in South Carolina.

According to a Nexstar Media South Carolina TV Stations/Emerson College Poll, Former Vice President Joe Biden received 41.4%, Bernie Sanders received 24.8%, followed by Pete Buttigieg with 11.1%, Tom Steyer with 10.8%, Amy Klobuchar with 5.5%, Elizabeth Warren 4.7% and Tulsi Gabbard with 1.8%.

Candidates must receive at least 15% of the vote Saturday to qualify for any delegates.

The survey was conducted on February 26 and February 27 following Tuesday’s debate and included 550 people. Women made up 59.3% of survey respondents, while men represented 40.7% of the survey.

75.3% of those surveyed identified as Democrat, 20.5% as Independent/other and 4.2% as Republican.

Nexstar Media South Carolina TV Stations/Emerson College

The margin of error for the poll is plus or minus 4.1%

On Wednesday, Joe Biden secured the endorsement of Rep. James Clyburn, the highest-ranking black member of Congress and crucial endorsement in the state.

Additional results from the poll will be released Friday morning here at WSPA.com.

For those needing to find their polling place and other helpful info click here.

